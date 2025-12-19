 Bengaluru Crime: Video Shows Man Kicking 5-Yr-Old Like 'Football' In Thyagaraja Nagar; FIR Filed, Offender Let Off With Warning
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Crime: Video Shows Man Kicking 5-Yr-Old Like 'Football' In Thyagaraja Nagar; FIR Filed, Offender Let Off With Warning

Bengaluru Crime: Video Shows Man Kicking 5-Yr-Old Like 'Football' In Thyagaraja Nagar; FIR Filed, Offender Let Off With Warning

A shocking video has come to light from Bengaluru where a 5-year-old boy was kicked from behind by a neighbour while playing badminton outside his grandmother’s house in Thyagaraja Naga. The incident took place on December 14 and left the child bleeding. An FIR was filed but the accused named Rajan got bail and was let off with a warning.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Bengaluru: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru. A five-year-old boy was allegedly kicked from behind by a neighbour while playing badminton outside his grandmother’s house in Thyagarajnagar, leaving the child injured.

The incident took place on December 14 and was captured on camera. The accused has been identified as Ranjan. Based on a complaint, police registered a non-cognisable case under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The footage shows that at around 1:15 p.m, the child was playing badminton with other children. Suddenly, the accused came out of the house, rolled up his sleeves, took a run-up and charged towards the child before kicking him in the back. Other children can be seen helping the child to get up while the inhumane man casually walks away.

Child Suffers Injuries

FPJ Shorts
'At World Hindu Economic Forum 2025, Hindu Ethos Sustained Bharat’s Civilisation,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis As Maharashtra Pushes Manufacturing
'At World Hindu Economic Forum 2025, Hindu Ethos Sustained Bharat’s Civilisation,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis As Maharashtra Pushes Manufacturing
New Insurance Law A Game Changer For Growth & Accessibility: LIC CEO
New Insurance Law A Game Changer For Growth & Accessibility: LIC CEO
IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 Released At ibps.in; Download Till December 24
IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 Released At ibps.in; Download Till December 24
India-China Trade Gap Seen Widening To 106 Billion Dollars In 2025
India-China Trade Gap Seen Widening To 106 Billion Dollars In 2025

The complainant alleged that the accused kicked her son “like a football”, leaving him bleeding above the eyebrow and suffering abrasions to his hands and legs.

The child’s mother further claimed that the man is a habitual offender and is known in the locality for assaulting and abusing people.

Bengaluru Police arrested the accused and later released him on bail. Further investigation is under way.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Crime: Video Shows Man Kicking 5-Yr-Old Like 'Football' In Thyagaraja Nagar; FIR Filed,...

Bengaluru Crime: Video Shows Man Kicking 5-Yr-Old Like 'Football' In Thyagaraja Nagar; FIR Filed,...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Air India Mumbai–Varanasi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar As Dense Fog Disrupts Air...

Air India Mumbai–Varanasi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar As Dense Fog Disrupts Air...

Ram Prasad Bismil Death Anniversary: Everything To Know A Revolutionary Who Fought Against The...

Ram Prasad Bismil Death Anniversary: Everything To Know A Revolutionary Who Fought Against The...

Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport, 79 Flights Cancelled And Over 230 Delayed On...

Dense Fog Disrupts Flight Operations At Delhi Airport, 79 Flights Cancelled And Over 230 Delayed On...