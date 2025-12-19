Bengaluru Crime: Video Shows Man Kicking 5-Yr-Old Like 'Football' In Thyagaraja Nagar; FIR Filed, Offender Let Off With Warning

FPJ

Bengaluru: A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru. A five-year-old boy was allegedly kicked from behind by a neighbour while playing badminton outside his grandmother’s house in Thyagarajnagar, leaving the child injured.

The incident took place on December 14 and was captured on camera. The accused has been identified as Ranjan. Based on a complaint, police registered a non-cognisable case under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The footage shows that at around 1:15 p.m, the child was playing badminton with other children. Suddenly, the accused came out of the house, rolled up his sleeves, took a run-up and charged towards the child before kicking him in the back. Other children can be seen helping the child to get up while the inhumane man casually walks away.

Child Suffers Injuries

The complainant alleged that the accused kicked her son “like a football”, leaving him bleeding above the eyebrow and suffering abrasions to his hands and legs.

The child’s mother further claimed that the man is a habitual offender and is known in the locality for assaulting and abusing people.

Bengaluru Police arrested the accused and later released him on bail. Further investigation is under way.