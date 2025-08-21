Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Manipulated 2024 Polls, Vows INDIA Bloc Will Resist In Bihar - VIDEO

Rahul Gandhi | ANI

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asserted that he was confident that BJP had manipulated the 2024 Lok Sabha election polls and claimed that the INDIA bloc would not allow it in the Bihar assembly election.

While intensifying his attack on BJP and the Election Commission on his vote theft charge, Rahul, while addressing a public meeting during Voter Adhikar Yatra in Munger, said that BJP was stealing people's votes to benefit a section of industrialists.

Braving drizzle, a large number of people turned out to listen to Rahul, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and other INDIA bloc`s leaders as Rahul resumed Voter Adhikar Yatra in Lakhisarai, adjoining Munger after a break on Wednesday.

He said, “For the past few years, elections have been taking place where the public mood and the election results were completely different. Everyone has been assuming that something is wrong with the elections.”

He said that it was proven for the first time in Maharashtra that the EC and BJP had been stealing elections. “Our alliance won in the Lok Sabha elections, and four months later, the BJP won in the assembly election. The only difference was that nearly one crore new people cast their votes and all these votes went to the BJP alliance. BJP won in all those places where these new voters cast their votes,” he added.

He alleged that the Election Commission in collusion with the BJP was stealing votes one state after another but it would not be allowed in Bihar as the youth of the state had stood up and raised their voice against vote theft. This strong voice will transform into a Tsunami, sweeping the entire country, he added.

“The strength of Bihar and the powerful voice of the youth are visible,” he remarked. He alleged that BJP wanted students to study in private universities as it wanted to brighten the future of a few industrialists by stealing their wealth and future. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also raised a slogan, "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor" as he accused BJP of targeting the constitution, voice of India and Ambedkar.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Nitish government was copying his programmes and vision, accusing Nitish of being a duplicate chief minister.

“Whether do you want an original CM or a duplicate CM,” he remarked.