Results Of Professional & Executive Programme Exams Announced; ICSI Releases Results On Its Website And Chapters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) declared the results of Examinations for Professional Programme (as per Syllabus 2017 & 2022) and Executive Programme (as per Syllabus 2022) held in June, 2025 on Monday.

The results were declared simultaneously at New Delhi and at all Regional and Chapter Offices of the Institute throughout the country. The results along with subject-wise break-up of marks were also available on the Institute’s website www.icsi.edu.

From the state in Professional Programme Examination 32.22% candidates passed in Module-I, 41.46% in Module-II and 31.65% in Module-III. From the state, in professional Programme Examination (as per Syllabus-2022), 27.90% candidates passed in Group-11 and 27.00% in Group-2.

Similarly, in Executive Programme Examination (as per syllabus-2022), 12.99% candidates passed in Group-1 and 26.19% in Group-2 from the state. In Professional Programme Examination (as per syllabus-2017) 41.51% candidates passed in Module-I, 41.51% in Module-II and 30.775 in Module-III.

From the city chapter in Professional Programme Examination (as per the syllabus-2022) 28.52% candidates passed in Group-1 and 29.03% in Group-2. Similarly, from the city chapter in Executive Programme Examination (as per the syllabus-2022) 12.37% candidates passed in Group-1 and 23.68% in Group-2.

The next examinations of Company Secretaries Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held between December 22 to 29. On-line submission of enrolment applications with requisite examination fee shall commence from August 26, 2025.