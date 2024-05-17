MP: Shortage Of Teachers Leads To Poor Results In MP Board Exams!

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The severe lack of teachers has led to a significant drop in the quality of education, making it difficult for students to receive the necessary support and instruction to perform well in their exams. As a result, the pass rates for Class 10 and Class 12 have suffered. In Class 10, approximately 3 lakh students failed out of a total of 8.2 lakh, resulting in a pass rate of 58.10%. In Class 12, around 2 lakh students failed out of 6.24 lakh, leading to a pass rate of 64.49%.

In high school and higher secondary, the highest number of students performed poorly in English and mathematics. Statewide, 2,910 posts for English teachers and 1,823 posts for mathematics teachers are vacant. In Class 10, 2.9 lakh students failed in English and 3 lakh in mathematics. Similarly, in Class 12, 1.5 lakh students failed in English and 17,000 in mathematics.

BN Trishal, an educationist, pointed out that the root cause of the decline in quality education is not only the shortage of teachers but also their irregular attendance and infrequent school visits. These issues exacerbate the problem, affecting student attendance and class participation, ultimately leading to a decline in educational outcomes. An official of the Directorate of Public Instruction stated that the department is currently conducting an evaluation and that the vacant positions will soon be filled.

Teacher Vacancy Statistics: The following are the details of reserved posts, appointed teachers, and vacant posts for various subjects:

Mathematics: Reserved posts: 3700; appointed teachers: 1877; vacant posts: 1823

Reserved posts: 5900; appointed teachers: 2990; vacant posts: 2910

Reserved posts: 6040; appointed teachers: 3011; vacant posts: 3029

Economics: Reserved posts: 3100; Appointed teachers: 1420; Vacant posts: 1680

Physics: Reserved posts: 3400; appointed teachers: 1399; vacant posts: 2001

History: Reserved posts: 2,400; appointed teachers: 1590; vacant posts: 810.