Bhopal: Over-Age Couples Resorting To False Affidavits For IVF Eligibility

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 58-year-old mother of slain Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala, who conceived a child through In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique, has given hope to many childless couples aged 50 plus to go for the treatment to fulfill their desires for parenthood. The late singer Moosewala’s parents had though stated that they used the IVF facility abroad as women accessing ART facilities in India are mandated to be aged 21 to 50 years by law.

As per the law, women under 50 and men 55 years of age or younger are eligible for IVF treatment in India. Since the doctors do not entertain any couple failing to meet the age requirements, some of the ‘over-aged couples’ have resorted to obtaining false affidavits about age to qualify for IVF treatment.

Assisted reproductive technology (ATR) treatments or procedures address fertility. It can include artificial insemination, in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and surrogacy and other related treatments or procedures. Guddi Bai (name changed) aged 58 years came all the way from Manendragarh, Chhattisgarh to Bhopal for IVF treatment in a private hospital.

The woman now wants an affidavit showing her age below 50 years as doctors have told her that they cannot support her as she fails to fulfill 50-year of the age criteria. So if she files an affidavit which states that she is under 50 years of age only then treatment can be started. The elderly woman has come to the city for treatment with her sister-in-law.

‘Elderly childless couple approaching lawyers’

“At 58, slain Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's mother gave birth to a child through In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique and this inspired many childless couple who have crossed 50 years of age in India but want to have the joy of parenthood through IVF. So many couples who have crossed the required age are approaching the lawyers for getting falsified age affidavits since doctors do not support them citing Central government law which has fixed the age for ART.” Dr Rajesh Sharma, advocate



‘Violation of fundamental rights of couples’

“With the advancement in the medical services in the country, health conditions of people have also improved and so the government should consider enhancing the age limit from 50 to 55 years for women and for men 55 to 60 years for opting for ART. The law in India is a violation of fundamental rights of couples as they have the right to have babies so there is need to bring an amendment in the existing law.” Dr Randhir Singh, member of ART Board MP and managing director Bhopal Test Tube Baby Centre.