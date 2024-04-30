MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6-Time Congress MLA From Vijaypur Ramniwas Rawat Joins BJP A Week Ahead Of Voting (WATCH)

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): In another jolt to the Jitu Patwari-led Congress in Madhya Pradesh, veteran Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat from Vijaypur joined the BJP with his 10,000 supporters on Tuesday.

He took the membership in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state chief VD Sharma, and former home minister Narottam Mishra during the public rally in Sheopur.

Notably, Rawat made his entry into the BJP at the same time when Rahul Gandhi was addressing a gathering in neighbouring Bhind district.

Before joining, supporters of Ramniwas shared posts related to his joining the BJP on social media. Supporters have also prepared banners, posters, and hoardings.

In 2019, Congress fielded Rawat from the Morena Lok Sabha seat; however, he was defeated by the BJP's Narendra Singh Tomar. This time too, he was hoping for the ticket, but the party pitted Satyapal Singh Sikarwar, alias Neetu Singh, from Morena.

Angry, Rawat decided to join the party.

Rawat was a strong leader of the Congress Party. He is the sixth-time MLA from the Vijaypur assembly of Sheopur district. Till now, he has contested elections in Vijaypur eight times. He lost against former BJP MLAs Babu Lal Mevra and Sitaram Adivas.

Rawat has also served as the working president of Congress and was formerly a cabinet minister.