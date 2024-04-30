Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 9 Candidates Quit From Race For Indore Seat

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Last day of withdrawal of nomination served a shocker for Congress in Indore on Monday. Party candidate Akshay Kanti Bam was among nine candidates who quit on the last day of withdrawal of nomination.

An independent candidate alleged discrepancy stating that though his name was declared withdrawn without applying for the same.

However, District Election Officer Asheesh Singh said that permission for withdrawal of nomination was given only after matching the signature.

Candidates were allowed to withdraw names by 3pm. Shocking everyone Bam was the first candidate to withdraw his nomination before district election officer. Later, others poured in. All those who reached there by 3 pm were taken inside Returning Officer’s office and the door was closed. The candidates who withdrew from the fray are Leeladhar Chouhan, Sunil Ahirwar, Akshay Kanti Bam, Nasir Khan, Dilip Thakur, Bhawna Sangelia, Dharmendra Singh Jhala, Jaidev Parmar and Vijay Ingle.

Entire process videographed: Singh

District Election Officer Singh said that out of 23 candidates, nine withdrew their names on Monday. Now, only 14 candidates were left in the contest. Symbols were being allotted to them. The process of withdrawal of the name was conducted in accordance with ECI guidelines. The entire process was conducted in the presence of observers and videographed.