Bhopal: Blast At Govindpura Industrial Area Factory; Visuals Surface

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A blast was reported at Govindpura Industrial area in Bhopal on Tuesday evening. Two kids were injured in the massive fire. Fortunately, no casualty was reported.

The incident created panic as staff and labourers rushed for life. A video capturing the aftermath of the blast has surfaced, revealing the extent of the damage. Two children have sustained injuries in the incident.

The fire completely destroyed the factory building, reducing it to ashes. The injured individuals were taken to Hamidia Hospital for treatment.

Fire brigade and police rushed to the scene to help and control the situation. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire and the blast.

More details are awaited..