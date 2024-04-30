 Bhopal: Blast At Govindpura Industrial Area Factory; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Blast At Govindpura Industrial Area Factory; Visuals Surface

Bhopal: Blast At Govindpura Industrial Area Factory; Visuals Surface

A video capturing the aftermath of the blast has surfaced, revealing the extent of the damage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A blast was reported at Govindpura Industrial area in Bhopal on Tuesday evening. Two kids were injured in the massive fire. Fortunately, no casualty was reported.

The incident created panic as staff and labourers rushed for life. A video capturing the aftermath of the blast has surfaced, revealing the extent of the damage. Two children have sustained injuries in the incident.

Read Also
Bhopal: Runaway Bride Held For Duping Three ‘Husbands’
article-image

The fire completely destroyed the factory building, reducing it to ashes. The injured individuals were taken to Hamidia Hospital for treatment.

Fire brigade and police rushed to the scene to help and control the situation. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire and the blast.

More details are awaited..

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Fiery 40s Grill April; Record Rainfall Brings Slight Relief

MP Weather Update: Fiery 40s Grill April; Record Rainfall Brings Slight Relief

Jabalpur Scrapyard Blast: Police Announce Rs 15k Reward For Arrest Of Scrapyard Owner

Jabalpur Scrapyard Blast: Police Announce Rs 15k Reward For Arrest Of Scrapyard Owner

Lok Sabha ELections 2024: 'Congress A 'Sinking Ship'....No Power Can Save It', Says Rajnath Singh In...

Lok Sabha ELections 2024: 'Congress A 'Sinking Ship'....No Power Can Save It', Says Rajnath Singh In...

Bhopal: Blast At Govindpura Industrial Area Factory; Visuals Surface

Bhopal: Blast At Govindpura Industrial Area Factory; Visuals Surface

MP: Youths Thrash Traffic Cop Publicly After Police Stop Their Bullet Over Tripling In Gwalior;...

MP: Youths Thrash Traffic Cop Publicly After Police Stop Their Bullet Over Tripling In Gwalior;...