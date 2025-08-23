RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Release Prahlad Patel’s Book ‘Parikrama’

Bhagwat To Release Prahlad Patel’s Book ‘Parikraka’ | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will release a book, Parikrama, written by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel in Indore on September 14.

Patel wrote the book during his Narmada Parikrama. He undertook Narmada Parikrama twice on foot.

In 1994 and in 2007, he performed Narmada Parikrama. Bhagwat generally does not release books written by politicians.

Patel has different emotions towards the Narmada. He sees a mother in Narmada. So, he does not take a bath in the Narmada.

Read Also Alka Upadhyaya Aspiring To Become Next Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Sent To Loop Line

Whenever he passes by the river, he worships her. He also does not do any politics over the river.

He says, “No politics over the Narmada.” Before performing the Narmada Parikrama in 2017, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh took advice from Patel.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several members of the state cabinet and some eminent people will be present at the function where Bhagwat will release the book.

The book consists of his emotional connections with the river.