 Bhopal To Get 2 New Air Quality Monitoring Stations
Bhopal To Get 2 New Air Quality Monitoring Stations

First installation begins in Govindpura, to generate data in next 6 months; City needs at least 16 more such monitoring infrastructure

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal To Get 2 New Air Quality Monitoring Stations | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Monitoring of the capital’s air quality is set to become more comprehensive, with the installation of two new online air quality monitoring stations. The initiative began this week with the launch of work on a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) in Govindpura.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore, had been proposed by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (PCB) a year ago but was delayed due to lack of funds. With budgetary approval now secured from the Central government, the work has picked up pace.

Authorities expect that within six months, the Govindpura system will start providing real-time online Air Quality Index (AQI) data to the public.

Currently, Bhopal has three manual monitoring stations at Paryavaran Parisar, TT Nagar, and the Collectorate, which measure air quality at limited locations. The PCB plans to expand this network further, with a target of installing similar systems at seven more sites within the next year.

Officials of MPPCB said that initially four different locations were decided to install new systems which are:

Mrignayani near Peer gate area

Hoshangabad road

Kolar

Govindpura

‘Expansion still inadequate’

Environmentalists believe this expansion is still inadequate. Subhash C. Pandey, an environmental expert, noted that given Bhopal’s population and size, at least 20 monitoring stations are required. He stressed that special attention must be given to slums and areas with high traffic density, where pollution levels are typically worse.

Understanding AQI levels and health impact

Good (0–50): No health risk

Satisfactory (51–100): Mild discomfort for sensitive groups

Moderate (101–200): Can affect asthma and heart patients

Poor (201–300): Causes breathing difficulties and coughing

Very poor (301–400): Risk of serious respiratory disease

Severe (401–500): Comparable to a health emergency

Brijesh Sharma, Regional officer, MPPCB said, "The process of installing the system in Govindpura has begun and will be completed in about six months. After this, more such online systems will be set up across the city, enabling real-time monitoring of Bhopal’s air quality."

