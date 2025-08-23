Suspected Tantric Ritual At Crematorium Sparks Outrage In MP's Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported late last night at Rambagh Crematorium in Indore, where the family of a deceased Jain community member alleged that tantric rituals were performed on the remains after cremation.

The matter came to light when the family arrived for the ritual of asthi-sanchay (collection of ashes and bones) and found eggs, liquor bottles, and cigarettes placed on the pyre.

The family member Sunny, expressed deep anguish, stating that they belong to a strictly vegetarian Jain household, and such acts were highly offensive and disrespectful. Adding to their shock, they claimed that bones from the deceased’s skull were missing from the ashes, raising suspicions of deliberate theft.

The family immediately called sanitation staff to clean the site. They alleged that the act was carried out overnight as part of a tantric ritual, and demanded that the matter be investigated thoroughly.

What has further fueled suspicion is that the CCTV cameras installed at the crematorium were found switched off at the time of the incident. Family members stated that if cameras had been functional, it would have been clear who entered the crematorium unauthorized at night.

Members of the Jain community also expressed outrage, calling the incident not only an insult to religious sentiments but also a matter of public security. They have demanded stronger security arrangements at crematoriums to prevent such incidents in the future.

The bereaved family has announced their intention to lodge a formal police complaint, alleging both an occult practice and theft of bones. They have urged authorities to investigate the case with seriousness, while the shocking episode has already become a subject of citywide discussion.