Bhopal Horror: SIT Formed To Probe 8-Yr-Old Girl's Rape In School Hostel Campus, CM Summons Officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case of rape of an 8-year-old girl in a private boarding school hostel on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered the police to take strict action in this matter. SP Rajneesh Kashyap will head the SIT team. Misrod police station in-charge and SI Shweta Sharma have been made members of this team.

Notably, the girl, who had come to stay in the school hostel 15 days ago, was allegedly drugged and raped in the hostel campus. When the mother came to know about swelling and bleeding in the private parts, the matter came to light. On the other hand, the Congress State President Jitu Patwari expressed grief over this incident and raised questions on the government.

The Misrod police station area is trying to catch the accused. No accused has been arrested so far.

Police said that the girl's genitalology test will be conducted. Police have also recovered CCTV footage from the hostel. Police have registered a case under POCSO Act based on the allegations of the girl's mother. After getting the evidence the accused will be taken into custody.

The matter of rape of the girl came to light when the girl told that there was bleeding in her private parts. The girl's father is a businessman and her mother is a housewife. While talking on video call, the girl told the whole story to her mother.