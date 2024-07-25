 VIDEO: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Residents & Electricity Dept Team Over Bill Dues In Gwalior
The electricity department employees and the guard filed a complaint at the police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A scuffle broke out between residents and an electricity department team in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred in Avadhpura locality when the team arrived on Thursday to disconnect power due to over-dues. During the altercation, the security guard's uniform was torn, and an attempt was made to snatch his pistol.

Some locals intervened and rescued the security guard. The electricity department employees and the guard filed a complaint at the police station. The police have registered a case for assault and obstruction of government work.

article-image
Resident trying to snatch the pistol

Resident trying to snatch the pistol |

On the other hand, women from the locality also went to the police station, alleging that the employees forcefully entered their homes and misbehaved. They claimed that when they resisted, they were threatened with a gun. It was reported that the electricity department employees were disconnecting the connection of a consumer with an outstanding bill when men and women surrounded the team. The situation escalated into verbal abuse and physical assault.

A person present at the scene tried to stop those snatching the guard's pistol, which led to a confrontation with him as well. More people then stepped in to defuse the situation.

