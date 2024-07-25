 16-Inch Bottle Guard Removed From Elderly Man's Rectum After 2-Hour Long Surgery In MP's Chhatarpur
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 25, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
MP: 16-Inch Bottle Guard Removed From Elderly Man's Rectum After 2-Hour Surgery In Chhatarpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-inch bottle guard (Lauki) was removed from an elderly man's rectum during a surgery in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. The 60-year-old man complained about severe pain in the lower abdomen and anal passage, following which he was operated on Saturday evening.

The complex surgery went on for about two hours and the vegetable was safely removed.

The surgical team comprised Dr. Manoj Chaudhary, Dr. Nandkishore Jatav, Dr. Ashish Shukla, and Dr. Sanjay Maurya of Chhatarpur District Hospital.

article-image

Revealed after X-Ray

Dr. Manoj Chaudhary explained that the elderly man came to the hospital and complained of a severe pain in his stomach. After X-Ray, it was revealed that a vegetable was lodged in his rectum. 

Later, the doctor's team successfully removed the bottle guard from the patient’s body, and saved his life.

Dr. Chaudhary further mentioned that some patients might have a condition called side testis disorder or a mental illness, which could lead to such incidents. Alternatively, it might have been an accident. The investigation is ongoing to determine how the gourd ended up in the man's rectum, as the elderly patient has not yet provided any information about the incident.

