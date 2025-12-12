 MP News: Tiger Electrocuted In Balaghat; Autopsy Conducted
The post-mortem of the tiger that died after being electrocuted was conducted on Friday. Forest officials are searching for those involved in the incident. Chief Conservator of Forests, Balaghat, told Free Press that the tiger was electrocuted in the Katangi range on Thursday. It is suspected that poachers had set up an electric trap intended for herbivores, but the tiger fell victim to it.

The big cat is believed to have died around one-and-a-half days ago. All vital body parts, including teeth, nails and paws, were found intact. After the autopsy, the tiger’s carcass was disposed of as per protocol.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the recent death of a tiger hit by a speeding train in the Mid-Ghat section, forest officials have written to the Railways urging to restrict the trains speed to minimum 60 km/hour while passing through the stretch.

Officials said the department had earlier raised the issue as well, but no steps were taken in this direction. Big cats have been killed by fast-moving trains in this section in the past too.

