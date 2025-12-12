MP News: CM Mohan Yadav’s Core Bureaucratic Team Changed In 2 Years

MP News: CM’s Core Bureaucratic Team Changed In 2 Years | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has explained the meaning of his name. During interactions with media and officials, Yadav says the word 'Mohan' means someone who is not attracted to anything.

'It may also mean Mohan is someone who has given up on all needs of life,' he says. The meaning of his name justifies his action towards bureaucrats. The government led by him changed his team of bureaucrats in the past two years. The officers, who had been with Yadav when he took over as CM, were shifted, and all those bureaucrats were reportedly close to him.

After Yadav became the chief minister, his core team consisted of Principal Secretaries Raghvendra Singh and Sandeep Yadav, Secretary Bharat Yadav, and ADG Jaideep Prasad.

But his core team has been changed. Now, Additional Chief Secretary Neeraj Mandloi, Secretary Alok Singh, the commissioner of the Public Relations Department Deepak Saxena, Additional Secretary Chandramauli Shukla, Commissioner of Ujjain Ashish Singh, and ADG Sai Manohar are the members of his core team.

After the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Yadav changed his core group. Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora, the then commissioner of the Public Relations Department, and present commissioner Indore Sudam Khade, ADG Yogesh Deshmukh, and ADG Rakesh Gupta were part of his team.

Before becoming the Chief Minister, Yadav was the higher education minister of the state. Soon after taking over as CM, he shifted the then OSD, PN Yadav, the deputy secretary of the Fisheries Welfare Department, which is considered the loop line.

The officers, who were in Yadav’s core team, got important postings, but they are not Yadav’s administrative advisers.