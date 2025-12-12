MP News: Indore–Rewa Air Service From Dec 22; Citizens Express Gratitude |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore-Rewa air service will be launched on December 22. The launch of this service will greatly benefit residents of the Vindhya region living in the city. The members of the Vindhyachal Social Group expressed their sincere gratitude to deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla for facilitating air connectivity between Indore and Rewa.

On this occasion, Shukla also launched the Vindhyachal Social Group's website. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shukla stated that recently, an air service from Rewa to Delhi has been launched and is receiving a positive response.

Read Also MP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur

The Vindhya region will now develop at a faster pace. With the construction of sanctuaries, dams, and waterfalls, development in the region has taken a new turn. Most of the roads in Rewa are four-lane and six-lane. With Rewa connected by road, rail, and now air, development here will accelerate.

The Vindhyachal Social Group demanded from the deputy chief minister that the current train service between Indore and Rewa should be regularised and land should be allocated for the construction of a Vindhya Bhavan in the city. The train running from Singrauli to Bhopal should be extended up to the city. Group’s president RP Sharma, secretary Dilip Mishra and a large number of citizens from the Vindhya region were present on this occasion. Citizens from Satna, Sidhi, Shahdol, Mauganj, and other areas in the Vindhya region come to the city for business, trade, and education. Today, approximately 1 lakh people from the Vindhya region reside here.