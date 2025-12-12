 MP News: Indore–Rewa Air Service From Dec 22; Citizens Express Gratitude
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Indore–Rewa Air Service From Dec 22; Citizens Express Gratitude

MP News: Indore–Rewa Air Service From Dec 22; Citizens Express Gratitude

The Indore-Rewa air service will be launched on December 22. The launch of this service will greatly benefit residents of the Vindhya region living in the city. The members of the Vindhyachal Social Group expressed their sincere gratitude to deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla for facilitating air connectivity between Indore and Rewa.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Indore–Rewa Air Service From Dec 22; Citizens Express Gratitude |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore-Rewa air service will be launched on December 22. The launch of this service will greatly benefit residents of the Vindhya region living in the city. The members of the Vindhyachal Social Group expressed their sincere gratitude to deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla for facilitating air connectivity between Indore and Rewa.

On this occasion, Shukla also launched the Vindhyachal Social Group's website. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shukla stated that recently, an air service from Rewa to Delhi has been launched and is receiving a positive response.

Read Also
MP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur
article-image

The Vindhya region will now develop at a faster pace. With the construction of sanctuaries, dams, and waterfalls, development in the region has taken a new turn. Most of the roads in Rewa are four-lane and six-lane. With Rewa connected by road, rail, and now air, development here will accelerate.

The Vindhyachal Social Group demanded from the deputy chief minister that the current train service between Indore and Rewa should be regularised and land should be allocated for the construction of a Vindhya Bhavan in the city. The train running from Singrauli to Bhopal should be extended up to the city. Group’s president RP Sharma, secretary Dilip Mishra and a large number of citizens from the Vindhya region were present on this occasion. Citizens from Satna, Sidhi, Shahdol, Mauganj, and other areas in the Vindhya region come to the city for business, trade, and education. Today, approximately 1 lakh people from the Vindhya region reside here.

FPJ Shorts
Matunga’s Asthika Samaj Completes Maha Kumbhabhishekam Of Lord Guruvayurappan And Lord Ayyappa After 10-Day Ceremony
Matunga’s Asthika Samaj Completes Maha Kumbhabhishekam Of Lord Guruvayurappan And Lord Ayyappa After 10-Day Ceremony
First Day Of Sunni Ijtema: Scholars Discussed Women's Rights To Education, Marriage & Financial Independence
First Day Of Sunni Ijtema: Scholars Discussed Women's Rights To Education, Marriage & Financial Independence
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Completes Major Voter Roll Corrections After Ward Boundary Errors; 89,340 Entries Still Under Review
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Completes Major Voter Roll Corrections After Ward Boundary Errors; 89,340 Entries Still Under Review
Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?
Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Bhoomi Pujan For Malwa Mill Community Hall Performed

Indore News: Bhoomi Pujan For Malwa Mill Community Hall Performed

MP News: Indore–Rewa Air Service From Dec 22; Citizens Express Gratitude

MP News: Indore–Rewa Air Service From Dec 22; Citizens Express Gratitude

MP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur

MP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur

Indore News: DAVV Rejects Students’ Request To Reschedule Exams Clashing CS Test

Indore News: DAVV Rejects Students’ Request To Reschedule Exams Clashing CS Test

Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Russian Constitution Unveiled In City

Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Russian Constitution Unveiled In City