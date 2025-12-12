 Indore News: Bhoomi Pujan For Malwa Mill Community Hall Performed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Bhoomi Pujan For Malwa Mill Community Hall Performed

Indore News: Bhoomi Pujan For Malwa Mill Community Hall Performed

Residents of the Malwa Mill area, especially families from economically weaker settlements, will soon have access to an affordable and well-equipped venue for weddings and social functions. A new Malwa Mill Community Hall, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6.25 crore, is set to transform the locality by offering a high-quality space at a budget-friendly rate.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 09:58 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Bhoomi Pujan For Malwa Mill Community Hall Performed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of the Malwa Mill area, especially families from economically weaker settlements, will soon have access to an affordable and well-equipped venue for weddings and social functions. A new Malwa Mill Community Hall, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6.25 crore, is set to transform the locality by offering a high-quality space at a budget-friendly rate.

The bhoomi pujan for the project took place on Friday in the presence of mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Mahendra Hardia, accompanied by traditional shehnai and band music.

The initiative was pushed forward by Mayor-in-Council member Nandkishore (Nandu) Pahadiya, who successfully secured approval for the high-budget project. Pahadiya said the community hall will especially benefit the poor residents of the nearby settlements, who until now had no affordable place to host functions for 100–500 people. Even small events required them to pay unaffordable charges at private venues.

Read Also
MP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur
article-image

According to Pahadiya, the new hall will be built on a plot measuring 8,300 sq ft. It will include a 7,000 sq ft main hall, seven commercial shops, eight fully equipped rooms, parking facility, lift access and modern amenities comparable to posh gardens or hotels

FPJ Shorts
'You Promised Free Speech': Imran Khan's Ex- Wife Jemima Goldsmith's 'Personal Plea' To Elon Musk
'You Promised Free Speech': Imran Khan's Ex- Wife Jemima Goldsmith's 'Personal Plea' To Elon Musk
Mumbai Weather Update: City Shivers At 14.9°C, Second-Lowest December Temperature In 7 Years; IMD Predicts Slight Rise
Mumbai Weather Update: City Shivers At 14.9°C, Second-Lowest December Temperature In 7 Years; IMD Predicts Slight Rise
Matunga’s Asthika Samaj Completes Maha Kumbhabhishekam Of Lord Guruvayurappan And Lord Ayyappa After 10-Day Ceremony
Matunga’s Asthika Samaj Completes Maha Kumbhabhishekam Of Lord Guruvayurappan And Lord Ayyappa After 10-Day Ceremony
First Day Of Sunni Ijtema: Scholars Discussed Women's Rights To Education, Marriage & Financial Independence
First Day Of Sunni Ijtema: Scholars Discussed Women's Rights To Education, Marriage & Financial Independence

“This community hall will look and function like a premium venue, yet be affordable enough for poor families to celebrate their daughters’ weddings with dignity,” Pahadiya said.

The earlier hall, built 63 years ago, had become extremely dilapidated and was recently dismantled. It used to be rented out for around Rs 3,500, but its condition had worsened significantly over the years. The surrounding area includes several large settlements such as Goma Ki Phel, Pancham Ki Phel, Dubey Ka Bageecha, Mumbai Ki Chawl, Yashwant Niwas Road, Valmiki Basti and Rustam Ki Chawl—communities expected to benefit greatly from the new facility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Bhoomi Pujan For Malwa Mill Community Hall Performed

Indore News: Bhoomi Pujan For Malwa Mill Community Hall Performed

MP News: Indore–Rewa Air Service From Dec 22; Citizens Express Gratitude

MP News: Indore–Rewa Air Service From Dec 22; Citizens Express Gratitude

MP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur

MP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur

Indore News: DAVV Rejects Students’ Request To Reschedule Exams Clashing CS Test

Indore News: DAVV Rejects Students’ Request To Reschedule Exams Clashing CS Test

Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Russian Constitution Unveiled In City

Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Russian Constitution Unveiled In City