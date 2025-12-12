Indore News: Bhoomi Pujan For Malwa Mill Community Hall Performed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of the Malwa Mill area, especially families from economically weaker settlements, will soon have access to an affordable and well-equipped venue for weddings and social functions. A new Malwa Mill Community Hall, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 6.25 crore, is set to transform the locality by offering a high-quality space at a budget-friendly rate.

The bhoomi pujan for the project took place on Friday in the presence of mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Mahendra Hardia, accompanied by traditional shehnai and band music.

The initiative was pushed forward by Mayor-in-Council member Nandkishore (Nandu) Pahadiya, who successfully secured approval for the high-budget project. Pahadiya said the community hall will especially benefit the poor residents of the nearby settlements, who until now had no affordable place to host functions for 100–500 people. Even small events required them to pay unaffordable charges at private venues.

According to Pahadiya, the new hall will be built on a plot measuring 8,300 sq ft. It will include a 7,000 sq ft main hall, seven commercial shops, eight fully equipped rooms, parking facility, lift access and modern amenities comparable to posh gardens or hotels

“This community hall will look and function like a premium venue, yet be affordable enough for poor families to celebrate their daughters’ weddings with dignity,” Pahadiya said.

The earlier hall, built 63 years ago, had become extremely dilapidated and was recently dismantled. It used to be rented out for around Rs 3,500, but its condition had worsened significantly over the years. The surrounding area includes several large settlements such as Goma Ki Phel, Pancham Ki Phel, Dubey Ka Bageecha, Mumbai Ki Chawl, Yashwant Niwas Road, Valmiki Basti and Rustam Ki Chawl—communities expected to benefit greatly from the new facility.