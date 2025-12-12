 MP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur

MP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur

A special train will operate between Mhow and Tokur railway station, located close to Mangalore, with a special fare, to cater to the Christmas\New Year rush. Train No. 09304/09303 Mhow-Tokur-Mhow Special will run twice every week from both directions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special train will operate between Mhow and Tokur railway station, located close to Mangalore, with a special fare, to cater to the Christmas\New Year rush.

Train No. 09304/09303 Mhow-Tokur-Mhow Special will run twice every week from both directions.

Train No. 09304 Mhow Tokur Special will depart from Mhow at 16:30 hours on Sundays, December 21 and 28 and arrive at Tokur at 3:00 hours on Tuesdays. The train will arrive and depart at Indore railway at 16:55/17:00 hrs, Dewas at 17:38/17:40 hrs, Ujjain 18:20/18:25 hrs, Nagda 19:10/19:12 hrs, Ratlam 19:35/19:45 hrs of Ratlam Division.

Read Also
Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Russian Constitution Unveiled In City
article-image

Similarly, in the return journey, Train No. 09303 Tokur Mhow Special will depart from Tokur at 5:00 hrs on Tuesdays, 23rd and 30th December and will reach Mhow Railway Station at 15:30 hrs on Wednesdays. The train will arrive/depart Wednesday at Ratlam at 10:20/10:30, Nagda 10:58/11:00, Ujjain 12:15/12:20, Dewas 13:35/13:40 and Indore 14:40/14:45 in Ratlam division. The train will stop at Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road,

FPJ Shorts
Matunga’s Asthika Samaj Completes Maha Kumbhabhishekam Of Lord Guruvayurappan And Lord Ayyappa After 10-Day Ceremony
Matunga’s Asthika Samaj Completes Maha Kumbhabhishekam Of Lord Guruvayurappan And Lord Ayyappa After 10-Day Ceremony
First Day Of Sunni Ijtema: Scholars Discussed Women's Rights To Education, Marriage & Financial Independence
First Day Of Sunni Ijtema: Scholars Discussed Women's Rights To Education, Marriage & Financial Independence
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Completes Major Voter Roll Corrections After Ward Boundary Errors; 89,340 Entries Still Under Review
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Completes Major Voter Roll Corrections After Ward Boundary Errors; 89,340 Entries Still Under Review
Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?
Messi In Mumbai: Will Sunil Chhetri Meet Lionel Messi During GOAT India Tour?

Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Cankonak, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road, Baindur, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Suratkal stations in both directions.

The train as Third AC and Third AC Economy class coaches. Ticket booking for Train No. 09304 Mhow- Tokur Special will begin from December 13, through passenger reservation centres and IRCTC website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Bhoomi Pujan For Malwa Mill Community Hall Performed

Indore News: Bhoomi Pujan For Malwa Mill Community Hall Performed

MP News: Indore–Rewa Air Service From Dec 22; Citizens Express Gratitude

MP News: Indore–Rewa Air Service From Dec 22; Citizens Express Gratitude

MP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur

MP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur

Indore News: DAVV Rejects Students’ Request To Reschedule Exams Clashing CS Test

Indore News: DAVV Rejects Students’ Request To Reschedule Exams Clashing CS Test

Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Russian Constitution Unveiled In City

Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Russian Constitution Unveiled In City