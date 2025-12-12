MP News: Special Train To Operate Between Mhow And Tokur | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A special train will operate between Mhow and Tokur railway station, located close to Mangalore, with a special fare, to cater to the Christmas\New Year rush.

Train No. 09304/09303 Mhow-Tokur-Mhow Special will run twice every week from both directions.

Train No. 09304 Mhow Tokur Special will depart from Mhow at 16:30 hours on Sundays, December 21 and 28 and arrive at Tokur at 3:00 hours on Tuesdays. The train will arrive and depart at Indore railway at 16:55/17:00 hrs, Dewas at 17:38/17:40 hrs, Ujjain 18:20/18:25 hrs, Nagda 19:10/19:12 hrs, Ratlam 19:35/19:45 hrs of Ratlam Division.

Read Also Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Russian Constitution Unveiled In City

Similarly, in the return journey, Train No. 09303 Tokur Mhow Special will depart from Tokur at 5:00 hrs on Tuesdays, 23rd and 30th December and will reach Mhow Railway Station at 15:30 hrs on Wednesdays. The train will arrive/depart Wednesday at Ratlam at 10:20/10:30, Nagda 10:58/11:00, Ujjain 12:15/12:20, Dewas 13:35/13:40 and Indore 14:40/14:45 in Ratlam division. The train will stop at Indore, Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road,

Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Cankonak, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road, Baindur, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Suratkal stations in both directions.

The train as Third AC and Third AC Economy class coaches. Ticket booking for Train No. 09304 Mhow- Tokur Special will begin from December 13, through passenger reservation centres and IRCTC website.