 Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Russian Constitution Unveiled In City
Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Russian Constitution Unveiled In City

Earlier, on December 5, 2025, the main cover page of the brass edition was unveiled in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin who was on his visit to India.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Russian Constitution Day on December 12, the first-ever brass edition of the Constitution of the Russian Federation was formally released in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, on December 5, 2025, the main cover page of the brass edition was unveiled in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin who was on his visit to India. The entire Constitution has been artistically engraved on brass plates by advocate Lokesh Mangal, a unique effort marking athe first time anywhere in the world that the complete text of the Russian Constitution has been inscribed on metal.

The brass Constitution is described as a symbolic gift from India to Russia and a tribute to constitutional values. It will be preserved as a lasting heritage showcasing the bond between the two nations.

