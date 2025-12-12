Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Russian Constitution Unveiled In City |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Russian Constitution Day on December 12, the first-ever brass edition of the Constitution of the Russian Federation was formally released in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, on December 5, 2025, the main cover page of the brass edition was unveiled in honour of Russian President Vladimir Putin who was on his visit to India. The entire Constitution has been artistically engraved on brass plates by advocate Lokesh Mangal, a unique effort marking athe first time anywhere in the world that the complete text of the Russian Constitution has been inscribed on metal.

A total of 110 PLT files were prepared for the project, resulting in 56 meticulously crafted brass pages. The work includes Chapter 9 of the Russian Constitution (Articles 134–137), making it the first instance globally where this chapter has been engraved on brass.

The contents were sourced from the official website of the Russian Federation, compiled through high-quality screenshots, and organised into a 109-page document. The complete preparation process took approximately six hours. While the main page has been printed upright, all other pages have been printed in landscape format.

The brass Constitution is described as a symbolic gift from India to Russia and a tribute to constitutional values. It will be preserved as a lasting heritage showcasing the bond between the two nations.