Indore News: Lakhs Brave 5 °C Cold To Join Ranjit Hanuman Prabhat Pheri |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The holy occasion of Ranjit Ashtami witnessed an extraordinary spiritual gathering in Indore on Thursday, as the traditional Prabhat Pheri of Ranjit Hanuman was carried out with immense devotion and grandeur. The procession began from the historic Ranjit Hanuman Temple and drew an unprecedented crowd of nearly four to five lakh devotees, braving the intense cold of 5.2°C to seek blessings of Ranjit Baba seated majestically on a golden chariot.

The sheer number of devotees caused the 4.5-kilometre journey to stretch well beyond the usual duration, taking over seven hours to complete. Beginning at 5 am, the procession moved through its customary route Dravid Nagar, Mhow Naka, Dussehra Maidan and Annapurna Temple before finally returning to the temple premises around noon. Despite the cold wave, the enthusiasm of the devotees remained unmatched, and the entire route was filled with chants, hymns, and a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Chief priest Pandit Dipesh Vyas informed that this year’s Prabhat Pheri included three major tableaux, each attracting significant attention from the devotees.

-First tableau showcased the divine Ram Darbar that depicted Lord Ram showering blessings upon the masses.

-Second tableau featured Baby Hanuman (Hanuman Lalla) resting lovingly in the lap of Mother Anjani, symbolising purity and devotion.

-Third tableau presented a visual illustration of “Ranjit Lok,” offering devotees a glimpse into the mythological world associated with Ranjit Baba.

Adding to the devotional ambience, 71 bhajan mandalis from different regions participated in the procession. After the completion of the procession, the temple management announced the distribution of 1.25 lakh Raksha Sutras (sacred threads). A portion of these were distributed on Thursday itself, while the remaining will be handed out to devotees over the next few days.