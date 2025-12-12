Indore News: DAVV Rejects Students’ Request To Reschedule Exams Clashing CS Test |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Friday refused to make any changes to the upcoming semester examination timetable, upsetting hundreds of MBA and LLB first-semester students who are also scheduled to appear for the company secretary (CS) exams in the second week of December.

The clash has emerged as one of the CS papers and the university’s MBA and LLB exams fall on the same day. This has left students in a dilemma, forcing them to choose between appearing for the CS exam or attending their semester test. Over the past five days, university officials have received more than a dozen applications requesting postponement of the university examinations. Even student unions have staged demands seeking a revision of the exam dates.

The issue was discussed during a review meeting called by university officials. Exam controller Dr Ashesh Tiwari made it clear that altering the dates or timings of any exam is not feasible, as it would disturb the schedule of other courses as well. He added that any changes could delay the evaluation process and affect timely declaration of results. Officials also pointed out that Department of Higher Education has instructed all institutions to strictly follow the academic calendar.

Vice Chancellor Dr Rakesh Singhai also ruled out any possibility of modifying the exam programme. Assistant registrar Dr Vishnu Mishra reiterated that the postgraduate exam schedule has already been finalised and cannot be altered.