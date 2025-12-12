MP News: Promotion Of 25 Officers State Administrative Services Stopped At Meeting Of Departmental Promotion Committee |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The promotion of 25 officers of the State Administrative Services (SAS) has been stopped at a meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee on Friday.

An inquiry against some of these officers is underway. The confidential report (CR) of some of them is not up to the mark.

Considering these officers unfit for promotion, the committee did not consider their case. The committee mulled over the names of 85 officers for the positions from joint collectors to additional collectors.

Out of them, 13 officers were found unfit for promotion. The committee also discussed the names of nine officers for elevation from the post of deputy collector to the joint collector. Out of these nine officers, seven were found unfit for promotion.

Ten officers have been considered for higher pay scales, but five of them were found unfit for it. The DPC gave the nod for the promotion for 79 officers out of 104.

DPC of IPS officers to be held on December 19

The DPC of IPS officers will be held on December 19. The committee will consider the names of three special DGs, two ADGs, and 16 DIGs for promotion. The committee will also mull over the case of eight officers for selection grade.