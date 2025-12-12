Indore News: NSICON 2025 Day 3; Life-Saving Innovations, New Tech In Neurosurgical Education Discussed |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 73rd Annual Conference of the Neurological Society of India (NSICON 2025) continued in full splendour on its third day at the Brilliant Convention Centre, where more than 1,600 national and international experts gathered to exchange vital insights in neurosciences. Friday’s sessions centred on life-saving innovations, the impact of modern technology and the evolving landscape of neurosurgical education.

Organising Chairman Dr Vasant Dakwale said discussions on brain diseases, advanced treatment tools and patient care signalled India’s entry into a new era of neuroscience. Over 200 research papers were presented on critical subjects including brain tumours, epilepsy, movement disorders, neurovascular diseases, chemotherapy, and head and spine trauma. New studies on genetic variations in glioma, deep brain stimulation outcomes in Parkinson’s disease and evolving treatments for Moyamoya disease pointed to promising directions for future research and clinical practice.

Delivering the prestigious Dr Ram Ginde Oration, international neurosurgeon Dr Luis Borba emphasised the extremely delicate nature of neurosurgery, noting that rigorous training, mental resilience and deep anatomical understanding are essential for young doctors entering the field.

In his presidential address, Professor Dr Manas Panigrahi highlighted India’s rapid rise as a global neurosurgical force. He stressed the importance of timely diagnosis and personalised treatment, saying no single technique suits all patients, especially in cases such as aneurysms. He also underscored India’s guru–shishya tradition as a cornerstone of discipline and compassionate care.

Organising secretary Dr JS Kathpal said the conference also addressed student wellbeing, maintaining high training standards and tackling modern challenges such as sleep disorders. Experts reiterated that surgical clipping remains an effective treatment for aneurysms alongside endovascular coiling.

A major highlight of the day was the NSI WIN (Women in Neurosciences) section, which drew more than 200 participants, reflecting the growing leadership of women in neurology and neurosurgery. Young doctors also presented pioneering work in robotics, paediatric neurology and spinal disorders, underscoring that the future of neurosurgery will be shaped by next-generation innovation.