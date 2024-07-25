MP: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In Bina, 59 People Rescued From A Marooned Island In Chhatarpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Bina and some other cities including Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Sagar during the last 24 hours. As many as 59 people were rescued from a marooned island in Chhatarpur. Some people were also rescued from flood-affected villages in Bina.

Sources said that owing to heavy rains, Dhashan river was at spate in Chhatarpur. At least 59 people have gone to a place of worship situated on a hilly area and it got cut-off from all sides due to the flood in Dhashan river. 'All of them were rescued by using boat,' Chhatarpur collector Sandeep GR told Free Press. As far as Bina is concerned it faced the fury of heavy rains. The problem got compounded when backwater of an under construction dam reached villages and left them marooned.

Sagar collector Deepak Arya rushed to Bina to took stock of the situation. Speaking to Free Press, he said that seven villages of Bina were affected in the wake of heavy rainfall. Water gushed inside homes in affected villages and few of them have even collapsed. However, there is no report of loss of human lives. The district administration is taking care of affected people by providing food packets, medicines etc. Wherever it was necessary, the SDRF team conducted rescue operation.

Meanwhile, it is raining after regular break in Sagar as well. The roads of low-lying areas have taken the shape of rivulets. Rain water gushed inside the district hospital, creating problem to patients and hospital staff. Owing to incessant rainfall, normal life was badly affected in Jerai village of Minister Govind Singh Rajput in Sagar district. It is learnt that SDRF has to conduct rescue operation to save some people.

The weather department said that in the last 24 hours, rainfall occurred in maximum places of Bhopal, Indore, Narmadapuram, Gwalior, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol and Sagar divisions. Tikamgarh recorded 175 mm rainfall followed by Sleemnabad 140 mm, Kusmi 151 mm, Bijuri 108.8 mm, Jaisinagar 104 mm, Sagar 104 mm, Bina 92 mm, Kotma 87 mm, Amarpatan 53 mm, Begumganj 66.8 mm, Narmadapuram 21.2 mm, Sehore 20 mm, Vidisha 17 mm, Ganj Basoda 30 mm, Niwas 98 mm and Rampur 156 mm.

The weather department has issued heavy rainfall warning in most of the places of Badwani, Alirajpur, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Datia, Sheopurkalan, Anuppur, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhatarpur, Niwari etc. while thunderstorm is likely in some places of Bhopal, Rajgarh, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain and Dewas.