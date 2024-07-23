Bhopal: MP Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat Meets With A Car Accident; Escapes Unharmed

Minister Silawat's Crashed Fortuner |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat's car was involved in a collision near Tulsi Nagar in Bhopal around 12 noon on Tuesday.

Fortunately, Minister Silawat escaped unharmed and continued his journey in another vehicle. The accident occurred as he was en route from his bungalow to the ministry for a cabinet meeting.

The police are investigating the incident, ensuring all necessary measures are taken to understand the circumstances of the crash.

According to the information, the incident occurred at the Tulsi Nagar intersection when a speeding car coming from number five struck Minister Silawat's car on the driver's side. The impact caused significant damage, pressing the front gate of the minister’s car inward and causing the bonnet of the other car to pop open. Despite the severity of the collision, no injuries were reported.

Minister Silawat expressed his relief after the accident, stating, "God saved us in the morning. The car was hit so hard that the Fortuner came to a standstill on two wheels. We were saved, we have filed a report." The damaged car is currently parked near the Forest Guest House.