MP Shocker: 19-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging At Residence Under Mysterious Circumstances; Investigation Underway

MP Shocker: 19-Year-Old Found Hanging At Residence Under Mysterious Circumstances; Investigation Underway |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old college student was found hanging in her room under suspicious circumstances in Gwalior's Aukhana on Sunday night. The incident occurred when her parents, who run a vegetable business, returned home at 11 pm to find their house messed-up with the door open. Also, the vegetables splattered on the wall suggested a struggle had taken place.

The uncle of the deceased student alleges that something wrong has happened to his niece. Some time ago, her father was beaten up by a neighbor in which she was a witness. Also, one of his friends was threatening her.

While the initial report suggests suicide, the police are investigating the case from all possible angles due to the suspicious nature of the scene.

Uncle alleges murder

According to information, the deceased is identified as Roshni Kushwaha. Roshni's parents, Sanjay and his wife, stay at their shop all day, leaving Roshni alone at home. Upon their return on Sunday night, they discovered Roshni hanging from a noose on the second floor of their house. The police were immediately notified and took the body under surveillance, later sending it for post-mortem.

Jitendra, Roshni's uncle, suspects foul play, alleging that his niece might have been murdered. He highlighted that Roshni was alone at the time of the incident and believes an unknown person may have taken advantage of her he being alone to assault and subsequently hang her. Jitendra also mentioned that Roshni had witnessed her father being beaten by a neighbor recently and had been receiving threats from a friend with whom she had a dispute.

ASP Akhilesh Rainwal stated that while the initial report suggests suicide, the police are investigating the case from all possible angles due to the suspicious nature of the scene. The family’s concerns are also being thoroughly examined.