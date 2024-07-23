 Indore: 65-Year-Old Man Shoots Self To Death With Licensed Gun; Reasons Unknown
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 65-Year-Old Man Shoots Self To Death With Licensed Gun; Reasons Unknown

Indore: 65-Year-Old Man Shoots Self To Death With Licensed Gun; Reasons Unknown

Shukla’s wife, Mithilesh, passed away six years ago and there was no ongoing dispute, said the family members.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Indore: 65-Year-Old Man Shoots Self To Death With Licensed Gun; Reasons Unknown | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 65-year-old man shot himself to death In  Indore's Vijay Nagar area. The incident occurred late on Tuesday night after which the body was sent to MY Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to information, Vijay Shukla, residing at house number 56, Badi Bhamori in Indore’s Vijay Nagar area, died by suicide at his own home. He used his licensed 12-gauge rifle to shoot himself in the neck while lying on his bed.  

Wife passed away six years ago

Shukla’s wife, Mithilesh, passed away six years ago and there was no ongoing dispute, said the family members. So far, no valid reason for the suicide has emerged. About 8-10 years ago, the deceased used to run a security guard agency.

Read Also
Indore Updates: Man Kills Self Following Loan Harassment; Youth Crushed To Death By Train & More
article-image

FP Photo

No suicide note found

The deceased has two sons. The younger son, Hemant Shukla, his wife, and their three children were present in the house at the time of the incident. They rushed to his room upon hearing the gunshot. Hemant runs a shop for sewing guard uniforms at Malwa Mill.

The deceased's elder son, Prashant Shukla, resides in Ahmedabad. The deceased also has four daughters, all of whom are married and live in Indore.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Vijay Nagar and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vijay Nagar were present at the scene.

At present, no suicide note has been found from the scene and police are investigating the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: MGM Allocates ₹35 Lakh To Combat Water Leakage, Fungus Crisis

MP: MGM Allocates ₹35 Lakh To Combat Water Leakage, Fungus Crisis

Indore: Thousands Of Devotees Flock To Temples For First Shravan Somwar Celebrations

Indore: Thousands Of Devotees Flock To Temples For First Shravan Somwar Celebrations

Indore Crime Round-Up: Elderly Man Held For Harassing Female Doc; Man Booked For Molestation

Indore Crime Round-Up: Elderly Man Held For Harassing Female Doc; Man Booked For Molestation

SENSATIONAL | Indore Fire Brigade Inept To Fight Flames; Ill-Equipped Fire Safety Department Waiting...

SENSATIONAL | Indore Fire Brigade Inept To Fight Flames; Ill-Equipped Fire Safety Department Waiting...

Indore: 65-Year-Old Man Shoots Self To Death With Licensed Gun; Reasons Unknown

Indore: 65-Year-Old Man Shoots Self To Death With Licensed Gun; Reasons Unknown