Indore: 65-Year-Old Man Shoots Self To Death With Licensed Gun; Reasons Unknown | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 65-year-old man shot himself to death In Indore's Vijay Nagar area. The incident occurred late on Tuesday night after which the body was sent to MY Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to information, Vijay Shukla, residing at house number 56, Badi Bhamori in Indore’s Vijay Nagar area, died by suicide at his own home. He used his licensed 12-gauge rifle to shoot himself in the neck while lying on his bed.

Wife passed away six years ago

Shukla’s wife, Mithilesh, passed away six years ago and there was no ongoing dispute, said the family members. So far, no valid reason for the suicide has emerged. About 8-10 years ago, the deceased used to run a security guard agency.

No suicide note found

The deceased has two sons. The younger son, Hemant Shukla, his wife, and their three children were present in the house at the time of the incident. They rushed to his room upon hearing the gunshot. Hemant runs a shop for sewing guard uniforms at Malwa Mill.

The deceased's elder son, Prashant Shukla, resides in Ahmedabad. The deceased also has four daughters, all of whom are married and live in Indore.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Vijay Nagar and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vijay Nagar were present at the scene.

At present, no suicide note has been found from the scene and police are investigating the matter.