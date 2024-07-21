Indore Updates: Man Kills Self Following Loan Harassment; Youth Crushed To Death By Train & More | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his place under Banganga police station jurisdiction on Friday. He had taken a group loan but was unable to pay installments, leading to harassment by lenders. He was distressed as lenders would come to his house and create scenes which led him to kill himself. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vinod Parsaram, a resident of Daggar Mohalla.

His brother-in-law Ravi said that Vinod worked as a drummer and had taken a family group loan. Due to inability to pay installments on time, lenders would come to his house and create scenes. Vinod had assured them that he would pay once he arranged the money but the harassment continued.

On Friday, the lenders called again, Vinod then asked his daughter to visit her uncle's house for four hours. As soon as his daughter left, he consumed poison. When the daughter returned home around 9 pm, she found her father lying unconscious on the floor. Vinod's wife was on a pilgrimage to Amarnath and returned on Saturday morning, only to receive the tragic news.

Youth Crushed To Death By Train While Crossing Railway Track

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth was killed after a train hit him while crossing the railway track under Rajendra Nagar police station limit on Friday night. He was returning from spraying pesticides in the fields when he was crushed by a train and died on the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Raja Suresh, a resident of Bijalpur. He had gone to his field to spray pesticides and when he was returning home around 9 pm a train hit him while crossing the tracks.

Man Kills Self-Due To Financial Trouble

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 47-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Aerodrome police station limit on Friday. It is believed that he was facing financial difficulties which led him to kill himself. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Dharmendra Jain, a resident of Smriti Nagar. He had hanged himself due to ongoing financial troubles.