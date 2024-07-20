 Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Woman Set On Fire By Hubby Dies; Infant Dies As Driver Reverses Without Noticing Her
Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Woman Set On Fire By Hubby Dies; Infant Dies As Driver Reverses Without Noticing Her

A few months after their marriage, Preetam asked Durga to bring Rs 50,000 as dowry over which frequent arguments used to take place between the two.

Updated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Woman Set On Fire By Hubby Dies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman who was set on fire by her husband at their house in Aishbag almost eight days ago, died during treatment at the hospital on Saturday, the police said. The police added that a murder case has been registered against the husband. According to Aishbag police, the woman who died was Durga Meena (30), a native of Sagar. She got married to local resident Preetam Meena and the two stayed at Bag Dilkusha area of Aishbag.

A few months after their marriage, Preetam asked Durga to bring Rs 50,000 as dowry over which frequent arguments used to take place between the two. On July 12 too, an argument ensued, following which Preetam poured petrol on Durga and set her on fire. After Durga caught fire, Preetam tried to douse flames,and he too sustained several burn injuries during the attempt. Durga died during treatment on Saturday.

Infant Dies As Driver Reverses Car Without Noticing Her

Infant Dies As Driver Reverses Car Without Noticing Her

Infant Dies As Driver Reverses Car Without Noticing Her

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 1-year-old girl died after the driver of a car in Ratibad area, reversed the vehicle parked in his porch without noticing the girl, leading to her death, the police said on Saturday. The infant had accidentally reached behind the car while playing, when the incident occurred.

Investigating officer (IO) at Ratibad police station, Jitendra Yadav told Free Press that the infant who died was Lakshmi. He added that Lakshmi’s mother used to work as a domestic help, and had been to a house in Ratibad for work. She had left Lakshmi outside the house, and she began playing. She eventually reached behind the car of the house owner while playing.

During this, the car owner Dharmendra, who had been sitting inside the car from before, was oblivious of Lakshmi’s presence behind her vehicle. He reversed the car, and accidentally ran over Lakshmi. When Lakshmi’s mother, Pinki, witnessed the incident, she screamed and alerted Dharmendra. The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment on Saturday morning.

