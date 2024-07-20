2 Women Duped Of ₹15 Lakhs On Pretext Of HR Job In Bhopal; Accused Convinced Them With Fake Offer Letters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were duped of total ₹15 lakh on the pretext of jobs in Bhopal. The accused even sent them fake offer letters to convince them about the recruitment.

The women are the residents of Jehangirabad and Taliya localities of Bhopal. They were promised HR jobs. One woman was defrauded of ₹7 lakh and the other of ₹8 lakh.

To gain their trust, fake offer letters and joining letters were emailed to the women. The scammer even conducted online interviews and promised a salary of ₹50,000 per month. When they didn't get the any intimation about the joining date for several months, the women reported the scam to the local police stations.

The police labeled it as a cyber fraud and initially refused to file an FIR. The women then took their complaint to the Police Commissioner’s office.

Hina Aftab (19), living in Fatehgarh, explained that a man named Nabeel Siddiqui, residing in the Kamla Park area, claimed to be an HR manager at Amazon.

Nabeel, known to Hina, promised to secure her a job at Amazon in exchange for some money.

He promised that the job would come with a contract ensuring employment for at least five years and that the work would be from home. Trusting his words, Hina transferred ₹7 lakh to Nabeel via PhonePe and RTGS over ten transactions. Similarly, Fatima Khan from Jahangirabad was duped of ₹8 lakh.

Hina reported the matter to the Taliya police station, but they only took her application without further action. Nabeel continues to call and threaten her to withdraw the complaint. Frustrated, she also filed a complaint with the Police Commissioner’s office.

Investigating officer SI Kamlesh Raikwar mentioned that Hina’s case was under his review. He acknowledged that the matter involved cyber fraud and had referred the investigation to the cyber crime unit for further action.