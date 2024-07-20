Indore: Man Duped Of Rs 98 Lakh, Cyber Cell Returns Rs 89 Lakh To Complainant's Account

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state cyber cell managed to return Rs 89 lakh to a complainant, who was duped by a conman on the pretext of investing his money to get double return, an officer said on Friday. The accused, whose bank account was used to receive money, is in Kalyan jail in connection with cyber frauds worth Rs 15 crore. He would be brought to the city on a production warrant soon.

SP (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that Prabhanshu Choubey had lodged a complaint in April month that a person had posed himself as an owner of a financial company and added his number in a WhatsApp group for the investment of money. He had asked the complainant to invest his money and get good return in less time. Then, he managed to receive Rs 98 lakh fraudulently from the complainant.

A team led by DSP Narendra Raghuwanshi was constituted to search the accused. The officials managed to hold Rs 89 lakh in the bank account and the wallet of the accused. After that, a team was sent to Mumbai in search of the accused. The officials found that the accused named Prashant Remane, a resident of Thane, Mumbai, was jailed for his involvement in cyber fraud incidents. The cyber cell officials are trying to bring him to the city on a production warrant. A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of Choubey. Investigation is also on to know about other cyber fraud victims. Singh said that the cyber cell returned about Rs 11 crore to the online fraud victims in this year.

The cyber cell officials also issued an advisory to avoid such financial fraud incidents:

-- The officials said that do not join any unknown profile, group or channel on Telegram or WhatsApp nor click on any given link.

-- Do not deposit money in any account in the name of fees, registration, advance trading money etc. in the lure of cryptocurrency, high returns on investment, shopping or job offers.

-- People should also activate the facility of two-factor authentication on social media and email accounts etc. so that their accounts cannot be hacked easily.

-- Do not fall into the trap of giving high profits by trading shares on fake investment companies promoted on various social media platforms.

-- As soon as you get information about financial fraud, lodge a complaint immediately and never trust any suspicious message asking for KYC update, Aadhaar, PAN card linking.

-- Do not install remote apps like Team Viewer, AnyDesk, Quick Support etc. on anyone's advice and never follow the instructions given by an unknown person on a phone call.

-- Do not trust the customer care/helpline number received from the internet.

-- Complaints regarding cybercrime can be made on the cyber online portal www.cybercrime.gov.in and also on helpline number 1930.