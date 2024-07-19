MP Shocker: Toddler Hacked To Death, Body Packed In A Bag, Abandoned In Gwalior

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, body of a two-and-a-half-year-old child was found in an abandoned bag at Transport Nagar Parking Number One. The child had been brutally murdered, with hands and legs tied with ropes, and the body stuffed into a backpack. The identity of the deceased is yet to be determined, and initial observations indicate head injuries, though the exact cause of death will be clarified in the post-mortem report.

The incident came to light around noon on Friday in the TP Nagar Bahodapur area. Local residents alerted the police about an abandoned bag attracting flies. Upon arrival, the police opened the bag and discovered the horrific scene. A case has been registered, and efforts to identify the child have intensified.

According to information, the black bag was found in Transport Nagar Parking Number-1. The police received a tip-off from local residents who noticed a swarm of flies around the bag. Upon opening it, the police were shocked to find the body of a child, approximately two-and-a-half to three years old. The child's hands and one leg were tied with ropes, while the other leg was free.

Understanding the severity of the situation, forensic experts were called to the scene for a detailed inspection. It is evident that the child was murdered elsewhere and the body was dumped at the location. The body has been placed in the mortuary while the police await lists of missing children from Gwalior and surrounding areas.