 MP Shocker: Vehicle Bursts Into Flames After Collision With Stationary Truck; Driver & Conductor Burn To Death (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Shocker: Vehicle Bursts Into Flames After Collision With Stationary Truck; Driver & Conductor Burn To Death (WATCH)

MP Shocker: Vehicle Bursts Into Flames After Collision With Stationary Truck; Driver & Conductor Burn To Death (WATCH)

The police are currently investigating the cause of the collision and the subsequent fire.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 19, 2024, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
MP Shocker: Vehicle Bursts Into Flames After Collision With Stationary Truck; Driver & Conductor Burn To Death (WATCH) | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a truck collided with a stationary Hyva parked by the roadside on early Friday morning around 4 O'clock. This incident caused the truck to burst into flames. The severe fire resulted in the horrific death of both the driver and the conductor, who were burned alive.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. The police are currently investigating the cause of the collision and the subsequent fire.

A video of the same has surfaced on the social media platform X (Twitter). In the video it can be seen how fierce the fire was.

Visuals surface:-

Read Also
MP Shocker: 13-Year-Old Gang-Raped In A Moving Car In Gwalior; Obscene Video Sent To Family Members...
article-image

According to information, the truck was transporting a JCB machine from Prayagraj to Jabalpur. Unfortunately, on the way, it crashed with a Hyva truck which was parked on the side of the highway. The accident occurred at around 4 AM near Bamnoda village in the Panagar police station area of Jabalpur. The collision was so intense that the truck instantly caught fire, leaving no time for the driver and conductor to escape.

This incident highlights the dangers of heavy vehicles parked on the roadside and the catastrophic consequences that can result from such collisions. The police have urged drivers to exercise extreme caution and adhere to safety regulations to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: Vehicle Bursts Into Flames After Collision With Stationary Truck; Driver & Conductor...

MP Shocker: Vehicle Bursts Into Flames After Collision With Stationary Truck; Driver & Conductor...

MP July 19 Monsoon Updates: Weather System Intensifies; Expect Heavy Downpour For Next 4 Days

MP July 19 Monsoon Updates: Weather System Intensifies; Expect Heavy Downpour For Next 4 Days

Madhya Pradesh: No Entry For CBI Sans State Government's Written Permission

Madhya Pradesh: No Entry For CBI Sans State Government's Written Permission

MP: Over 3,500 Captains To Participate In Jabalpur's Regional Industries Conclave

MP: Over 3,500 Captains To Participate In Jabalpur's Regional Industries Conclave

MP: 3 Apprehended In Khandwa For ‘Waving Palestinian Flag’ In Muharram Procession

MP: 3 Apprehended In Khandwa For ‘Waving Palestinian Flag’ In Muharram Procession