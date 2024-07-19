MP Shocker: Vehicle Bursts Into Flames After Collision With Stationary Truck; Driver & Conductor Burn To Death (WATCH) | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a truck collided with a stationary Hyva parked by the roadside on early Friday morning around 4 O'clock. This incident caused the truck to burst into flames. The severe fire resulted in the horrific death of both the driver and the conductor, who were burned alive.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. The police are currently investigating the cause of the collision and the subsequent fire.

A video of the same has surfaced on the social media platform X (Twitter). In the video it can be seen how fierce the fire was.

Visuals surface:-

#WATCH | Two Trucks Collide In Jabalpur, Driver Burnt Alive After Vehicle Turns Into A Fireball #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/CZmLsoQr6n — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 19, 2024

According to information, the truck was transporting a JCB machine from Prayagraj to Jabalpur. Unfortunately, on the way, it crashed with a Hyva truck which was parked on the side of the highway. The accident occurred at around 4 AM near Bamnoda village in the Panagar police station area of Jabalpur. The collision was so intense that the truck instantly caught fire, leaving no time for the driver and conductor to escape.

This incident highlights the dangers of heavy vehicles parked on the roadside and the catastrophic consequences that can result from such collisions. The police have urged drivers to exercise extreme caution and adhere to safety regulations to prevent such devastating accidents in the future.