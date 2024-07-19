MP Shocker: 13-Year-Old Gang-Raped In A Moving Car In Gwalior; Obscene Video Sent To Family Members After She Refused To Meet Twice | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident has been reported from Gwalior in which a student of 9th grade was gang-raped in a moving car. Also, the accused filmed the obscene video of the minor and sent it to her family members after which the informed police and an FIR was registered against them.

On the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case against the three accused under relevant sections of rape, kidnapping and others. Also, they have started searching for the accused. At present, all the accused are absconding from their homes.

Friendship through Instagram

The incident pertains to the Mohana police station area. According to information, the 13-year-old victim became friends with one of the three accused through Instagram. On the day of the incident, the accused called her to meet, where he was waiting in a car along with two other friends.

As soon as the minor reached, they took her inside the car on the pretext of going on a ride. After she got in, they took her to the highway and gang-raped her one by one.

Blackmailed the victim through a video

During the incident, the accused also made a video and started blackmailing the victim and called her to meet again. When she denied, they sent the video to her family members.

After this, the family took the student to the police station and lodged a complaint. The police have registered a case against the three accused on the basis of the student’s statement.

Police in search of absconding accused

As per Mohana police station in-charge Rashid Khan, “A student came to the police station with her family and complained that she was gang-raped and had met the young man on Instagram. After getting acquainted, the young man had arranged a meeting with another friend of his. After becoming friends, the other young man had come to meet her twice. On the day of the incident also, another young man had come along with the accused friend and took her in the car, where all 3 youths committed the crime with her and made an obscene video of her. A case has been registered on the complaint of the student and the accused are being searched for. They will be caught soon.”