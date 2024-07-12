 MP Shocker: 3 Including Toddler Killed By Out-of-Control Truck In Gwalior; Police Arrive 3 Hours Late
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An out-of-control truck ran over a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of a brother, sister, and a one-and-a-half-year-old child. A young girl was also injured and has been hospitalized. This accident occurred in the Gwalior district on Friday. The accident took place between Adipur and Sikaroda.

Shockingly, the police arrived at the scene three hours after the incident. During this time, the deceased lay on the road while the injured girl cried out in pain.

According to information, the deceased were identified as Karan Kushwaha, his sister Malti Kushwaha, and her one-and-a-half-year-old son Mohit. Four-year-old Ekta, who was injured, has been taken to the hospital. The truck driver fled the scene, but the truck, registered in Uttar Pradesh, has been seized by the police.

Outraged by the police's delayed response and perceived apathy, locals staged a protest, blocking both sides of the Jhansi Highway and causing a significant traffic jam.

No action taken by the police

The grieving family accused the authorities of brutality. They claimed that upon arriving at the scene after hearing about their family's accident, no officials were present. Local villagers had to alert senior officials.

According to sources, when the officer in charge of Sirrol police station, finally arrived, he allegedly assaulted Karan Kushwaha's brother, one of the deceased.

Following the news of the protest, administrative and police officers arrived on the scene. After much persuasion, they managed to clear the roadblock.

