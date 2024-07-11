Bhopal Shocker: Ice-Cream Seller Gropes, Molests 11-Year-Old Girl In Jahangirabad; Arrested After VIDEO Surfaces | X

Bhopal: A shameful video has surfaced on the internet in which an ice-cream seller is seen groping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The incident occurred around two weeks ago, and the ice-cream vendor was caught on camera touching the girl inappropriately. The video has gone viral on social media, and reports indicate that the ice-cream seller, identified as Mohammed Khalid Khan (52), has been arrested for his shameful act.

As per reports, Mohammed Khalid Khan, also known as Pyaare, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district. The video was recorded by a person from his balcony at night in Jahangirabad. Khalid was seen touching the 11-year-old girl's private parts while the girl stood on his ice-cream cart selecting an ice-cream. The accused groped the girl, who is seen trying to escape from his grip.

The man then allowed the girl to leave after some time, handing her the ice-cream. The video was recorded by one Ramesh Sahu, who shared it on WhatsApp, and it went viral. The mother of the victim identified her daughter in the video by her clothes and part of her face which was slightly visible in the video. The woman then approached the police and registered a complaint in connection with the incident.

The police swung into action after receiving the complaint from the mother and arrested the accused. The incident was reported at Jahangirabad Police Station. The police said that the incident occurred on the night of June 28, and the mother of the victim saw the video two days later. The accused was apprehended by the police from his village, Kalpi, as he fled to his hometown after the video went viral on social media.

There are reports that the police have also arrested Ramesh Sahu, who recorded and circulated the video on social media, under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for revealing the identity of the minor victim.