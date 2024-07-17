MP Updates: Pillar Of Residential Building Collapses In Gwalior, 27 Families Rescued; 2 Killed, Over 30 Injured As Tractor-Trolley Crashes In Satna

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a near-catastrophic incident, 27 families were evacuated from the Golden Tower apartment building in Nehru Colony, Thatipur, Gwalior, after a supporting pillar suddenly collapsed. The eight-year-old, four-story building began to tilt, prompting residents to rush outside to safety. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

The municipal corporation has initiated action against the builder, issuing notices and ordering a thorough investigation.

Residents reported hearing unusual noises for the past couple of days and noticed cracks in the building's structure, including a significant break in an RCC pillar. Officials from the local administration and municipal corporation quickly arrived at the scene, and the building was evacuated. Many families are now homeless and staying with relatives.

Temporary supports have been placed to stabilize the building, and police barricades prevent entry. Investigations revealed structural deficiencies, including improperly tied reinforcement bars and inadequate use of RCC.

Two Killed, 35 Injured in Tractor-Trolley Accident in Satna District

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Two people, Rani Sen and 15 year old Meenakshi Dwivedi, were killed, and over 35 others were injured, including seven critically, when a tractor-trolley overturned on the Satna-Chitrakoot road on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at Bagdara Ghati as villagers from Barkheda and Machkhada were traveling to Chitrakoot for a ritual. The severely injured were taken to Satna district hospital, while others are being treated in Majhgawan and Chitrakoot. District collector Anurag Verma and SP Ashutosh Gupta visited the injured in the hospital.