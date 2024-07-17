Adopt An Anganwadi: Just Rs 26 Cr Received In 30 Months In MP; 1.15L Registrations Recorded

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 1.05 lakh people have consented to adopt an anganwadi in the state ever since the scheme was launched in January 2022. The total contribution received including in cash and kind has been only Rs 26.40 crore.

The scheme was launched the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to persuade people to contribute for betterment of anganwadis. Chouhan went around Bhopal and Indore, pushing a handcart to collect toys for anganwadis. However, with time the enthusiasm faded.

After the launch of scheme, 95,752 anganwadis were identified for adoption. An app was developed by the state women and child development department for registration of donors.

Under the scheme, the people could adopt anganwadis in three different ways - they could get infrastructure-related work done, fulfil the personal needs of the children or help anganwadi in providing better nutrition and health facilities.

Under the first category were works like constructing additional rooms, installing swings, getting the building painted etc. Under the second category came arranging warm clothes, school bags, shoes, toys etc for the children. Under the third category, the donors could provide nutritional supplements, medicines etc.

As many as 1,14,918 registrations were made on Adopt an Anganwadi app. Of these, 1,05,461 gave their consent to contribute. ìBut when we telephone these persons, most of them give excuses. I will think and let you know, I will do it later and so on,î said an official.

In last two-and-a-half years, contribution of Rs. 26.40 crore was received under the scheme in both cash and kind. Rs 6.47 crore was donated for infrastructure-related work and Rs 8.77 crore for meeting personal needs of children.

The contribution was used to construct new buildings for 126 anganwadis and for repair work in 1,573. As many as 3,304 anganwadis got a new coat of paint and 258 got boundary walls. Outdoor play equipment was installed in 1,301 anganwadis.

There are 97,3030 anganwadis in the state through which the government provides Integrated Child Development Services to women and children. The anganwadis provide food, pre-school education and primary healthcare to children under 6 years of age and their mothers. They are also meant for pregnant women and adolescent girls.