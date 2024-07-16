MP: Passenger Injured While Printing Ticket At Gwalior Railway Station As Part Of Ceiling Falls On Him

Roof and the victim |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger sustained severe head injuries after a part of the ceiling fell on him at Gwalior Railway station on Tuesday.

The incident took place when passenger, Harshit Gupta, was using the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) to print his ticket. A crumbling cement slab fell on him, hitting his head.

Other passengers immediately informed the Deputy SS Station Director about the incident. The victim was taken to the station director's office, where he received initial treatment from a railway doctor.

According to information, the victim, identified as Harshit Gupta, a resident of Bala Bai Ka Bazar, was preparing to travel on Monday. He had booked a ticket to Jhansi using the ATS app. When he arrived at platform number one and began printing his ticket at the ATVM, an RCC slab fell from the ceiling, striking his head and causing heavy bleeding.

The railway management and GRP rushed to provide first aid to the injured passenger. Due to the increasing pain, railway officials decided to send him to the trauma center for further medical attention. Harshit Gupta also filed a complaint in the railway's complaint book, demanding compensation for the incident.

Ongoing Reconstruction Work

The accident occurred amidst ongoing reconstruction work at the Gwalior railway station. Various areas of the station are currently under construction, and the old structure has been impacted. This renovation work might have contributed to the structural instability that led to the accident.

The railway authorities have acknowledged the incident and are expected to take measures to prevent such accidents in the future, ensuring passenger safety during the ongoing reconstruction work.