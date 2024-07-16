 MP: Industrialists Not Setting Up Units Have To Give Up Lands, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP: Industrialists Not Setting Up Units Have To Give Up Lands, Says CM Mohan Yadav

GIS will be held in Bhopal; a proposal for investment of Rs 75,000 crore was received at meeting with investors in Mumbai

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 01:29 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said the industrialists who are not setting up factories have to surrender the lands given to them. Yadav made the statement in an interaction with journalists in Bhopal on Monday.

The government is directly holding talks with the industrialists so that they may not face any problem, Yadav said. To set up industries, it is necessary to maintain coordination between different departments, so the government is taking steps towards this direction, he said.

The government is positive with the investors, but some companies invest and a few do not, he said. Yadav said he had told the investors to make a product on the basis of raw material and sell it, which will generate jobs in the state.

The regional industrial conclave is going to be held in Jabalpur on July 20, and 1,000 investors are likely to take part in it, Yadav said. In February, the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) will be held for the first time in Bhopal, and similarly, the regional industrial conclaves will be held in Gwalior in September and in Rewa in October, the Chief Minister said.

At a meeting with industrialists in Mumbai, there was a proposal for an investment of Rs 75,000 crore in the state, Yadav said.

The highest of the proposals was from the Reliance Group of Anil Ambani who plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore in defence sector, the Chief Minister said.

Yadav further said that Parth Jindal of JSW Limited had plans to invest Rs 17,000 crore and that efforts were being made to tell the investors to put in money in housing and tourism sectors.

The Mahindra Group has plans for an investment of Rs 750 crore in Bandhavgarh and Dewas, and the Oberoi Group and Saj Hotel Group also plan to invest in the state, he said.

According to Yadav, road shows to publicise GIS will be held in Coimbatore, Bangaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad.

