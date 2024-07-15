MP Woman Carries Injured Husband On Her Back In Absence Of Stretcher At Dist Hospital; Video Viral

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A woman brought her injured husband to the Bhind district hospital for treatment but faced a shocking ordeal when no stretcher was available to transport him from the trauma center to the surgical ward. In a desperate bid to move her husband, who had suffered a fracture in leg, she carried him on her back for nearly 50 meters through the hospital.

Footage of this incident has surfaced on the social media platform X (Twitter). The District Collector, Sanjeev Shrivastava, has ordered an investigation into the matter following public outcry and social media backlash. The video has sparked criticism and trolling online, putting pressure on hospital authorities.

#WATCH | MP: Woman Carries Her Ailing Husband On Her Back After Failing To Find A Stretcher At Bhind District Hospital #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/IT3YlmjdSR — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 15, 2024

According to information, after managing to transport her husband to the surgical ward, the woman returned home with him after his treatment. Civil Surgeon-in-charge, Dr. J.S. Yadav, declined to comment on the incident, while Assistant Manager Saket Chaurasia has been issued a notice to explain the reasons behind the stretcher unavailability.

This incident has raised concerns about the state of facilities and services at Bhind district hospital, with locals demanding accountability and improvements in patient care infrastructure.