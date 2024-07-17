Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani Reviews Railway’s Preperations For Simhastha | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of Simhastha 2028, scheduled to be organised in Ujjain, MP Shankar Lalwani reviewed preparations of Railways to meet the heavy rush of devotees during the fair. Railway officials briefed the updates of under construction projects. Lalwani is supposed to meet Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw soon over these issues. MP Lalwani held the review meeting with top officials of the railways here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Chief Administrative Officer of Western Railway Vineet Gupta and Chief Engineer (Construction) Dheeraj Kumar, officials from IDA and ZRUCC member Vishal Gidwani were especially present. Lalwani asked about the progress of gauge conversion of Mhow-Mukhtyara section Indore-Khandwa Gauge conversion project.

The officials informed that though the work on the project is going on, land acquisition has to be done at certain portion. Lalwani said that if the railway facility on Indore-Ujjain-Omkareshwar section improves before Simhastha then there will be chances of traffic not being disrupted on the road as well.

He also enquired about the progress of proposed inauguration of Metro Vande Bharat train between Indore and Ujjain before Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028. He is trying to begin Indore Ujjain Metro before Simhastha 2028 so that lakhs of passengers can take advantage of this fast moving train. Regarding construction of bridge being built on MR 10 and MR 12, he laid emphasis on better coordination between officials of Indore Development Authority (IDA) and railways.