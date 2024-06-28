SIMHASTHA MAHAPARV: Survey Of All Internal Roads Proposed To Be Widened To Complete By Next Week

A meeting of the MiC’s PWD committee in progress in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In view of Simhastha Mahaparv-2028, preparations for widening the internal roads of the city have intensified. By next week, the survey of all the internal roads which are to be widened will be completed. This information was given by the consultant agencies in a meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of public works and horticulture in-charge member Shivendra Tiwari.

In the meeting held at the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) headquarters, consultations were held regarding the widening of the roads from Gaadi Deda to Badi Pul and from Koyla Phatak to Chhatri Chowk and from Teliwada to Kanthal Chowk, from Khajurwali Masjid to Jiwajiganj police station and from Nanakheda to Shanti Palace.

Tiwari asked all the consultant agencies to coordinate with PHED, MPEB, the telecom department and Tata Company and submit the DPR in the next MiC meeting. He said that it should be kept in mind where the Tata Company chambers will be located and also the slope of the drains on both sides of the road should be kept in mind.

Planning should be done as to whether there will be dividers or electric poles on one side. Information should be provided as to how many people are being affected on the road. Special attention should be paid to how many religious places are there on the road and where they will be shifted. Special attention should be paid to ensure that the drinking water pipeline is not damaged.

Executive engineer Piyush Bhargava informed that a flyover will be constructed near Nanakheda Mahamrityunjay Dwar so that traffic can be smooth. He said that by July 15 the survey will be completed and along with the widening of all the roads, the complete development and beautification of the crossings on these roads will also be done. Consultant agency Pilivar Associates, Payal Kapoor and Akash Vaishampayan along with consultants of other routes and related officers and employees were present in the meeting.

Illegal structures removed

Action to remove illegal construction from Simhastha area was started. Under the leadership of SDM LN Garg and Deputy Commissioner Kritika Bhimawat, action to remove restaurants and kiosks built on Simhastha land from Narsing Ghat road was carried out.

Action to remove old structure inside Lokmanya Tilak School premises located in ward 36 under zone 6 was also taken by Ujjain Municipal Corporation with the cooperation of Loti School, in which the dilapidated and old part was removed with JCB machine in the sequence of notice given earlier.