WATCH: Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh Teaches Inspirational Poem 'Kurukshetra' To Students Day-3 Of 'School Chale Hum' Campaign

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh visited Government Higher Excellence School at Madhav Nagar area on day-3 of 'School Chale Hum' campaign on Thursday. The collector along with Principal Vibha Sharma inspected the school and gave his feedback.

He interacted with the students of several classes and motivated them to attend classes regularly.

Collector Singh even took a Hindi period of class 10. He taught the students a very famous poem "Kurukshetra", by a historic poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, which focuses on the dialogue between Yudhishthira and Bhishma Pitamah during the war of Mahabharata.

#WATCH | Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh Visits Government Higher Excellence School, Teaches Students About 'Kurukshetra' Poem#MPNews #UjjainNews pic.twitter.com/Wy4IWRH0TB — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 20, 2024

After the poem recitation, the collector emphasised on a section of the poem and decoded the same with examples for the students. He explained students the importance of Justice and that Justice is essential for peace and good governance; where there is unrest and injustice, peace cannot be established.

Collector Singh highlighted that the main lesson from the poem "Kurukshetra" is that we must develop humility, tolerance, compassion, and the power and capability to ensure that no one can oppress or exploit us.

Collector Singh talking to students during his visit. | FP Photo

Make the Most of Student Life by Learning

Moving on from the heroic poem, Collector Singh provided guidance to the students, he advised them to make the most out of their time in the school by maximising learning and setting clear goals for the future.

Furthermore, he recommended the students to stay away from the shackles of social media and focus on clear goal setting and future building these school years.

Collector Inspects the School

As soon as Collector Singh reached Excellence Higher Secondary School, Madhav Nagar, he inspected and took a tour of the school, during which he inspected the divisional training of science teachers.

Moreover, he also instructed the teachers to provide a quality education to the students as they are the future of our country.