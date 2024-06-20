MP: Indore Tops In State For Creating Over 20 Lakh Id's So Far Under 'ABHA' Drive By MGM

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has taken proactive steps to create Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs for its patients, anticipating that the National Medical Commission's (NMC) upcoming assessments will require these IDs.

Starting from the 2024-25 academic session, the NMC will count only those patients whose records are linked to an ABHA ID during inspections and this could significantly impact the number of seats in medical colleges based on patient records.

The mandatory creation of ABHA IDs is being enforced across both government hospitals and those affiliated with private medical colleges.

In its order, NMC has mentioned, 'All medical colleges must ensure ABHA ID as pre-requisite for registration of patients visiting for the OPD/IPD/emergency services in hospitals attached to them. All patients, OP/IP, must have registration done with the ABHA ID in addition to the hospital's registration number. The Commission has endorsed a strong need to have authentication of patients and other clinical material in the hospital for decision on the prospects of a college (increased seats in UG or PG, new college, annual renewal of permission/recognition to admit students).'

Medical colleges have already begun the process of generating these IDs for patients and MGM Medical College administration claimed to be on the fourth position in the country in preparing new ABHA IDs.

Traditionally, medical colleges provided patient data based on internal computer records and registration numbers. However, the new system will only recognise patients recorded with an ABHA ID on the ABHA portal. This change aims to prevent discrepancies and inflation of patient numbers, particularly in private medical colleges.

Over 20 lakh ABHAs have been made

Indore district, with a population of approximately 40 lakh, has so far generated over 20 lakh ABHA IDs. Efforts are being made to include patient registrations in various health campaigns and vaccination drives. At MY Hospital, for instance, only about 1,500 out of 3,000 daily OPD patients are currently registered with an ABHA ID.