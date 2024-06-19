Madhya Pradesh: IIM Indore Achieves Level 5 Status In PIR-2024 By UN PRME

IIM Indore's sound garden |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Improving on its last year's performance, the Indian Institute of Management Indore has secured a place in the Level 5 category of the UN PRME Positive Impact Rating (PIR) 2024 thereby signifying its journey towards excellence in societal impact and sustainable leadership.

This advancement from last year's Level 4 recognition underscores IIM Indore's ongoing growth as a significant positive change.

Now among the global elite of "pioneering schools," IIM Indore is one of only six institutions worldwide, and the second IIM, to achieve this top-tier distinction, reflecting its commitment to transformative education and impactful governance.

This yearís PIR evaluated the societal contributions of business schools from 30 countries. The ratings were announced by Prof Thomas Dyllick, PIR Supervisory Board, Positive Impact Rating Association, and Carolin Lemke of Oikos International on Tuesday.

IIM Indoreís director Prof Himanshu Rai highlighted the significance of this achievement: "Reaching Level 5 in the PIR reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence in developing a culture of sustainability and positive societal impact. This recognition energises us to continue our mission of shaping responsible leaders who can drive meaningful change. Our initiatives, whether they are grassroots programmes like Rural Engagement Programme (REP) and Himalayan Outbound Programme (HOP) or numerous sustainable campus practices, all are geared towards creating a lasting, positive impact on society and the environment."

The PIR report stated that the 2024 survey garnered 15,222 responses, a 19% increase from 2023. The average PIR score of all rated schools in 2024 is 7.7 on a 10-point scale, and IIM Indore has received a score of 8.8. The report states that Asia has achieved the highest average score among regions, with an average of 8.4, followed by North America and Southern Europe at 7.5 and Western Europe at 7.2.

The scoring is based on the assessment of the seven key impact dimensions evaluated by PIR, which are Governance, Culture, Programmes, Learning Methods, Student Support, Institution as a Role Model, and Public Engagement.

The rating survey included questions in these seven relevant impact dimensions that sit within three areas: Energising, Educating, and Engaging. IIM Indore has secured a rating of 8.8, 8.7, and 8.9 out of 10 for Energising, Educating, and Engaging Scores, respectively.

IIM Indoreís journey to Level 5 has been marked by significant initiatives and transformative programmes that have reshaped the landscape of business education. The institute has installed rooftop solar panels and a solar tree, established a robust waste management system that treats thousands of kilograms of waste daily, and has a comprehensive rainwater harvesting system. The campus is a no-single-use plastic zone, actively contributing to reducing plastic waste.

IIM Indore plants over 2,500 trees annually and its organic garden, which produces tonnes of chemical-free vegetables and fruits. Sanjeevani, the instituteís horticulture cell, continues to cultivate tonnes of medicinal herbs, distributed free of cost to promote health and wellness. The instituteís REP and HOP initiatives ensure that students are not only academically proficient but also socially responsible and capable of making a significant positive impact on society.