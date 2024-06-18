 MP June 18 Weather Update: Pre-Monsoon Rains Hit State, Red Alert Issued For Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni & More
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the monsoon’s arrival, pre-monsoon rains are hitting state. On Monday, several districts including Indore and Bhopal experienced rainfall, leading to a drop in daytime temperatures. Strong pre-monsoon activity is expected on Tuesday.

A red alert has been issued for six districts, including Jabalpur and Chhindwara, due to the forecast of rain and wind speeds of 50-60 km per hour. The Meteorological Department advises farmers to start sowing only after the monsoon arrives and there has been 4 inches of rainfall.

According to Divya E. Surendran, a senior scientist at IMD Bhopal, the state is currently experiencing rainfall due to a Western Disturbance and cyclonic circulation. On June 18, the local weather system will be strong, leading to a red alert for storms and rain in Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna. Storms and rain are also expected in other areas.

On Monday, several districts, including Bhopal and Indore, saw storms and rain. However, some districts still felt the heat, with Chitrakoot in Satna being the hottest at 46.5 degrees Celsius.

The top 10 hottest cities in the state included Prithvipur in Niwari (45.7°C), Gwalior (45.1°C), Satna (44.9°C), Bijawar in Chhatarpur (44.8°C), Khajuraho (44.4°C), Singrauli (44°C), Shivpuri (43°C), Sidhi (42.8°C), and Shahdol (42.6°C).

On the other hand, Bhopal, Pachmarhi, and Raisen were the coolest on Monday, with daytime temperatures of 34.2 degrees Celsius. Among major cities, Indore recorded 38.4°C, Jabalpur 36.8°C, and Ujjain 38.5°C.

Monsoon Stalled, Awaiting Progress

Weather scientist Surendran explained that the monsoon is currently stalled and not progressing. Therefore, Madhya Pradesh will have to wait a few more days for the monsoon to arrive.

A red alert for storms and rain has been issued for Jabalpur, Katni, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna, predicting heavy storms and rainfall. Additionally, Harda, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, and Balaghat are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain. Bhopal, Ujjain, Shajapur, Dewas, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Sehore, and Raisen will also see thunderstorms.

Conversely, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Bhind, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Mauganj, Sidhi, Satna, Rewa, Maihar, and Singrauli will continue to feel the heat.

