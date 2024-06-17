 Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Judge Colony, Doordarshan Colony, IT Park & More; Check Full List Below
Bhopal Power Cut Plan June 18: Power To Remain Disrupted In Judge Colony, Doordarshan Colony, IT Park & More; Check Full List Below

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a schedule of planned power disruptions on June 18 to facilitate essential maintenance and repairs. Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan ahead and take necessary precautions to minimize inconvenience.

Areas and Timings

Area: Judge Colony, 8 Bunglow, Shyamla filter Plant, Doordarshan Colony and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am 12:00 Noon

Area: Sagar Bunglow, BDA, Gondipura, Banjara Basti, New Jail Blaire Colony, Phase 1, Phase 2, Lake Pearl Spring, Shri Institute, Patanjali colony , Rishi villa, Patanjali, Badwai, IT Park and nearest area.

Time: 08:00 Am to 012:00 Noon

These scheduled power outages are necessary to ensure the continued efficiency and reliability of Bhopal's electrical system. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation urges residents to prepare and take necessary actions to manage the scheduled power disruptions.

