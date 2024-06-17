MP June 17 Weather Update: Monsoon Delayed In State, Expected Around June 19-20; Heatwave, Rain Alerts For Bhopal, Indore & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon is currently stalled in Gujarat because of weak branches in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. As a result, it has not yet reached Madhya Pradesh by June 15, which is the usual date for its arrival. Now, the monsoon is expected to enter Madhya Pradesh around June 19-20 through Balaghat and Dindori. Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Bhopal experienced strong winds and rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Divya E Surendran, a senior scientist at the Meteorological Department in Bhopal, said, "For now, pre-monsoon activity will continue in the state. There is a possibility of rain in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur divisions on Monday. However, districts like Niwari and Chhatarpur will continue to experience heat waves."

On Sunday, some districts in the state saw rain, while others faced extreme heat. Chitrakoot in Satna was the hottest, with a daytime temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius. The top 10 hottest cities included Prithvipur in Niwari, Khajuraho, Bijawar in Chhatarpur, Gwalior, Nowgaon, Satna, Singrauli, Sidhi, and Rewa.

Niwari and Khajuraho recorded temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius, Bijawar 45.8 degrees, Gwalior 45.7 degrees, Nowgaon 45 degrees, Satna 44.9 degrees, Singrauli 44.3 degrees, and Sidhi and Rewa 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall occurred in various places such as Bhopal, Seoni, Raisen, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Vidisha, and Pachmarhi on Sunday. Heavy rain hit Berasia Road in Bhopal around 3 PM, and it continued to rain at night. Seoni and Bandol experienced strong winds and rain, with three people injured by lightning strikes: Belabai Maravi (42), Jhimmu Parte (60), and Sakshi Parte (14).

An orange alert for thunderstorms and rain has been issued for Jabalpur, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Harda, Khandwa, Burhanpur, and Khargone. Niwari, Chhatarpur, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, and Maihar will continue to experience heat, with a yellow alert for heat waves.

A yellow alert for thunderstorms has been issued for Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Morena, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Vidisha, Sagar, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Sehore, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Ratlam, Panna, Katni, Umaria, Anuppur, Mandla, and Dindori.